Big Update on Meghan Markle's Next Netflix Show

Meghan Markle's next Netflix original series has reportedly wrapped filming. The Duchess of Sussex has been working on a cooking and homemaking series, and sources familiar with the production told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that it went well. The series still has no title or release date, but Markle definitely needs a hit to keep her entertainment career going strong.

"It all went well and it is in the can," the insider said. An official spokesperson for Markle declined to comment on the report, nor did Netflix. Many commenters are surprised to hear that the series is finished when Netflix has not announced a title for the series, let alone any further details. Most of what we know about the series comes from a press release by Archewell Productions back in April, which said that the show was officially in production.

At the time, Archewell said that this show "will celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship." It also revealed that the show was created in partnership with Sony Pictures Televisions' The Intellectual Property Corporation. The announcement also described another non-fiction series in the works – this one about the the competitive world of professional polo.

The Daily Beast's source gave a few new bread crumbs. For one, they revealed that the show was shot primarily at a residential home not far from Markle and Prince Harry's personal home in Montecito, California. They also said that Markle hopes this show will help her pivot into a career as a home and lifestyle guru, not unlike stars like Martha Stewart in the past.

This fits well with Markle's up-and-coming brand, American Riviera Orchard, which has gotten a lot of press over the last few months. The mysterious new business has not done much yet besides generate hype online, but Markle reportedly hopes to sell cookbooks, tableware and other products related to homemaking and hosting, as well as perishables like fruit butters.

Markle and Prince Harry signed an overall deal with Netflix in September of 2020, and their first docu-series Harry & Meghan was a major hit. However, their followup Live to Lead did not do as well, and many assumed it was because it wasn't about the couple personally. Last year's docu-series Heart of Invictus did better, but after the abrupt end of her podcast, many believe Markle needs another win to establish herself. Right now, there's no news on this untitled show.