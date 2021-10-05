Megan Fox’s New Horror Movie Scares up Major Views on Netflix

Netflix’s streaming library is packed full of spooky titles as the streamer marks Halloween season, but it is one Megan Fox-starring horror film that is scaring up some massive views on the platform. After making a limited theatrical run in July 2021, Till Death made its way to Netflix on Oct. 1, and it has been enjoying a spot on the streamer’s charts ever since.

Marking S.K. Dale’s directorial debut, the film follows Fox’s Emma, who finds herself in a fight for her life after her husband takes her to their secluded lakehouse for their 10th anniversary. By morning, however, Emma awakes handcuffed to her husband’s dead body and finds herself in a fight for survival as two killers arrive to finish her off as part of her husband’s twisted revenge plot. Along with Fox, the film stars Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen and Jack Roth.

In the days since its Netflix debut, Till Death has already landed a spot on the Top 10 movies list on Netflix, where it currently takes the No. 7 spot ahead of Grown Ups, Gladiator, and Chaos, which round out the Top 10. The film only falls behind Step Brothers, Britney vs. Spears, Titanic, My Little Pony, The Duff, and The Guilty, which took the top spot. Its success, however, hasn’t played out only on Netflix, though, as it is also reflected in its rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, where Till Death currently has an 89% Tomatometer rating from critics who have dubbed the film “gripping in its own right” and said “it’s the kind of film that leaves you wanting to see what those involved will do next.”

While the film has only received a 59% audience score, viewers have been raving about the film on Twitter ever since its arrival on Netflix. Sharing their opinion on the film, one viewer wrote that they “definitely recommend if you love suspense” and gave the movie a “9/10.” Somebody else dubbed the film a “genuinely tense thriller,” with another person promising potential viewers that “this movie is ridiculously good.” Another viewer gave the movie a score of “9.8/10” as they proclaimed they “will watch again” and showered some praise on Fox, whom they said “did a fantastic job” and expressed hope that she “gets more work like this in the future.”

Till Death is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The film makes for the perfect addition to all of those October scary movie binge lists. If you’re in need of more additions to those lists, don’t forget to check out Netflix’s full Netflix and Chills lineup, the streamer’s annual content list of existing and new spooky titles, by clicking here.