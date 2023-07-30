'Mean Girls' Is Leaving Netflix

Mean Girls is one of the many titles that are leaving Netflix in August, and it is seriously not fetch. The beloved comedy is set to leave the streamer at the end of the month on August 31, so there will still be some time to watch the movie, but it's still going to be hard to see the film move on from Netflix. Maybe there's a Burn Book lying around somewhere that can be of good use.

Not that one would need much reminder, but Mean Girls came out in 2004 and has since become a cult classic. Between wearing pink on Wednesdays and quoting every single line from the comedy, it is hard to get tired of the film. Following Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron as she transfers from Africa to a school in Illinois and winds up joining the popular crowd, only for her and her friends to come up with a plan to take down the leader of the "Plastics," Rachel McAdams' Regina George, once and for all.

Directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey, Mean Girls also starred Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett, Fey, Tim Meadows, and Amy Poehler, among others. Along with the hilarious script, the amazing and talented cast is another reason why the movie is so loved by many, and it's definitely a disappointment that soon it won't be on Netflix. However, there's always the high possibility that Mean Girls will be re-added to the streamer, which happens a lot.

While Mean Girls came out in 2004, the film is still reaching new heights. There has been a musical adaptation of the movie that has been around since 2017, making its Broadway debut in 2018. Even though it closed on Broadway in 2021, it has still been making rounds as a national tour since 2019. Last year, the cast for the movie adaptation of the Mean Girls musical was announced, with Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, and Reneé Rap leading the Paramount musical movie, which is written and produced by Tina Fey.

Fans will want to watch Mean Girls a few more times on Netflix before it's too late, but hopefully, it won't be long until the film is back on the streamer. It is also available on Paramount+, and it doesn't seem like it will be leaving that platform any time soon, so there are other ways to watch it once it leaves Netflix.