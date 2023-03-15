Lindsay Lohan's 'Mean Girls' Co-Stars React to Her Pregnancy News

Lindsay Lohan has announced that she is expecting her first child, and some of her Mean Girls co-stars have created to the big pregnancy news. On Tuesday, Lohan and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, revealed their big news, telling TMZ, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" Over on Instagram, Lohan also shared an image of a newborn onesie baring the words "Coming Soon," and a caption that reads, "We are blessed and excited!"

The social media announcement has been met with support and congratulations from many of Lohan's followers and fellow celebrities including Mean Girls actresses Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" commented Seyfried, who portrayed "Plastics" clique member Karen Smith. Chabert — who played Gretchen Wieners — added, "I'm thrilled for you!!!!" The social media announcement has also been met with support and congratulations from many of Lohan's other celebrity friends, including Abbott Elementary creator/star Quinta Brunson and fashion designer Donatella Versace.

After three years of dating, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas on November 28, 2021. Several months later — on July 2, 2022 — a rep for Lohan confirmed that she and Shammas were married. This came after the actress referred to Shammas as her "husband" in an Instagram birthday post, sparking chatter among fans.

In the post, Lohan shared a selfie with Shammas which showed off her wedding ring. "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

Notably, Shammas gifted Lohan a Cartier bracelet during their first Christmas as a couple and, in November, the actress told Vogue she is planning to pass the bracelet — which considers the most memorable present she has ever been given — on to their daughter if they have one. "That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids," Lohan said. "I don't know how to react when I get gifts at Christmas a lot of the time, but I love [buying] gifts and wrapping them. I'd like to consider myself a professional gift wrapper. I'm really good at it, even with the bows and the scissors-that little trick." At this time, the couple has not shared a due date, or if they've yet learned the sex of the baby.