Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show’s second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children’s fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).

While there’s no telling what fans will think of Part 2, they will at least get a healthy dose of Skeletor, it seems. Netflix’s official synopsis for Part 2 reads, “The war for Eternia continues in the second part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off. With Skeletor now wielding the Sword of Power, the weary heroes of Eternia must band together to fight back against the forces of evil in a thrilling and epic conclusion to the two-part series.”

Kevin Smith, who created this revival, hyped up Skeletor’s villainy in a tweet announcing the release date. Bear McCreary, the show’s composer, also promised top top-of-the-line action, writing, “The next five episodes of #MastersOfTheUniverse #Revelation feature some of the best storytelling and action I’ve ever had the privilege to score. And the music is… pretty epic. Trust me, don’t miss this.”

In addition to the leading trio, the show’s voice cast also includes Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader, Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Root, Kevin Conroy, Justin Long, Kevin Michael Richardson, Henry Rollins, Jason Mewes and Dennis Haysbert. For those looking for a family-friendly revamp of the He-Man franchise, Netflix also just released a kids reboot under the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe title.