'This is Us' Star Joins 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4

The Gilmore Girls reunion Amy Sherman-Palladino wanted for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally happening. Milo Ventimiglia was spotted on the set of Mrs. Maisel's fourth season, and it has been confirmed he has an unknown role in the upcoming episodes. Ventimiglia is the second This Is Us star to appear on the hit Amazon Prime Video series, following Sterling K. Brown's unforgettable turn in Season 3.

It is not known what role Ventimiglia has in Mrs. Maisel Season 4 or how many episodes he will star in, reports TVLine. The three-time Emmy nominee previously worked with Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino on Gilmore Girls. Sherman-Palladino created Mrs. Maisel and won Emmys for writing and directing the pilot in 2018. The series' first season also won the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy in 2018, as well as the Outstanding Music Supervision Emmy every year since 2018.

Back in 2018, Sherman-Palladino told Variety the idea of casting Ventimiglia on Mrs. Maisel was discussed. "It’s got to be the right part. It can’t be just a cameo. It’s got to have some meat to it," she said at the time. "And it’s also got to be a time when he can shave and cut his hair into a 1950s-period look. But the reuniting will definitely happen."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 has been postponed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming finally started in January. Palladino recently told TVLine they have tried to retain the feeling of the show's first three seasons while making changes for the cast's safety. “There will be a lot more visual effects because there are limits to what we can do,” he said. “Last season, our premiere had 850 extras in an airplane hangar. We cannot do that.”

Rachel Brosnahan will be back as Midge Maisel, a role that earned her an Emmy in 2018 and a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2019. Alex Borstein is back as her manager, Susie Myerson. Michael Zegen plays Midge's ex-husband Joel, while Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub play her parents. Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron play Joel's parents. Jane Lynch also stars as Sophie Lennon, a stand-up comic. Stephanie Hsu is back as Mei Lin and Luke Kirby will return as a fictionalized version of Lenny Bruce.

For the first three seasons, Kirby's appearances were limited, but Sherman-Palladino revealed that his role will be expanded in Season 4. “What I love about [Lenny] is that he respects [Midge] as a comedian,” she told TVLine in October 2020. “He doesn’t look at her as a conquest. I think that’s why people are responding to that relationship.”