Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley's Daughter Accused of Abandoning Baby in Woods

The daughter of Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is accused of abandoning of newborn baby in the woods in New Hampshire, according to USA Today. The family released a statement about the events and said they are "utterly devastated." According to police, Alexandra Eckersley, 26, called 911 shortly after midnight on Dec. 26 stating she had given birth in the woods in Manchester. She told police and first responders she went into labor in the woods and didn't remember where the child is located.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics are on the scene and searched the woods with the temperature at 15 degrees. Police found the baby inside a tent at a campsite made of tarps after Alexandra Eckersley told the paramedic the baby should still be inside her tent. The baby, a boy, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Alexandra Eckersley, who is Dennis Eckersley and his wife Susan's adoptive daughter, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child, according to WMUR. "We are utterly devastated by the events that unfolded on Christmas night when our daughter Allie delivered a baby while living in a tent," the family said. "It is heartbreaking that a child was born under such unthinkable conditions and in such tragic circumstances. We learned with everyone else from news reports what happened and are still in complete shock. We had no prior knowledge of Allie's pregnancy.

"We are extremely grateful to the first responders in Manchester, NH for saving this innocent newborn boy and to the hospital staff for everything they are doing to ensure his well-being." The family went on to say that they have supported Alexandra the "best we could" but they can't force her to get treatment.

"We have always offered Allie a path home but she has made other choices," the family's statement said. "We hope Allie now accepts the treatment she desperately needs for her mental health issues. We also hope that all those who have heard this tragic story withhold judgment about our daughter until all the facts come out. We are in the process of filing a guardianship petition so that we may receive information and have decision-making with respect to Allie's son."

Dennis Eckersley, 68, is one of the best pitchers in MLB history. He finished his career with 197 wins, 2,401 strikeouts and 390 saves which ranks ninth in all of baseball. Eckersley was named an All-Star six times, won the World Series as a member of the Oakland Athletics in 1989 and won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards as a member of the Athletics in 1992.