'Manifest' Season 4: The Latest Update on Possible Revival

Even though Manifest was canceled earlier this year, it could be getting another life on television. In late July, Deadline reported that Netflix was interested in picking up Manifest for Season 4. Interestingly enough, both Netflix and NBC, the latter of which was the original network on which the series aired, are eyeing another season of Manifest.

Sources have told Deadline that NBC has been in conversation with Manifest's studio, Warner Bros TV, about possibly renewing the show for Season 4. Additionally, Netflix has also resumed talks with Warner Bros. TV about picking Manifest up. This news comes as viewership for Manifest continues to climb on Netflix. The show also benefitted from having fans introduce the #SaveManifest campaign online that has garnered much traction. Deadline reached out to representatives for Warner Bros. TV, Netflix, and NBC, but did not hear back by the time of the article's publication.

Deadline noted that there are a few different reasons why NBC and Netflix have reversed course when it comes to Manifest's future. NBC had plans to produce seasons of two different shows — Good Girls and the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: For the Defense. It was recently reported that Good Girls would not be coming back for Season 5 amid issues regarding deals for the cast. Law & Order: For the Defense was not chosen to go to series. As a result, the network has more funds to send Manifest's way if they do wish to move forward with another season. When it comes to Netflix, it appears as though the show's success on the platform played into the service's decision to reportedly consider reviving Manifest.

Manifest was previously canceled by NBC in June after three seasons. At the time, there was much talk about whether the series would get picked up by Netflix, as the show has been very successful on the streaming platform. But, later on in June, it was reported that Netflix passed on the show. Alas, it seems as though the series will find new life on either NBC or Netflix. At the moment, there are reportedly ongoing conversations around the Manifest cast's options. The cast includes Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, and J.R. Ramirez. It's unclear which cast members will return if Manifest does come back for Season 4. Although, the majority of the cast has shared their support for the #SaveManifest campaign and have shared that they would be interested in returning.