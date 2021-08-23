'Manifest' Season 3 Is on Netflix Now

✖

Manifest Season 3 was released on Netflix, meaning all 42 episodes of the supernatural drama are available to stream. That might not be all though, as Netflix is reportedly in talks with NBC and series producer Warner Bros. Television to bring the show back from the dead. Manifest was canceled in June, just before the first two seasons were added to Netflix and it has been dominating the streaming service's charts ever since.

After earning consistently low ratings when Season 3 aired between April and June, NBC canceled the show, disappointing Manifest's die-hard fan base and its creator, Jeff Rake, who envisioned six seasons. Manifest suddenly picked up an even bigger audience when the first two seasons were released on Netflix, and the campaign to save the show picked up steam. Fans started a #SaveManifest campaign on social media, earning Rake's support.

Warner Bros. TV ended its first attempt to find a new home for Manifest on June 21 after Netflix passed on it. However, it seems Netflix has second thoughts, especially as Manifest has remained in its top TV chart for weeks. On Aug. 18, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. TV was now in the "home stretch" of talks with the streamer.

Since the studio needs to prepare for Netflix's decision the show, Warner Bros. TV started negotiations with Rake, other staff writers, and the cast. Warner Bros. TV seems more confident this time since the studio did not start talks with the show's stars about contract extensions in June. Most members of the Manifest cast have publicly shown support for the #SaveManifest campaign, so they seem excited about the prospects of playing their characters again.

One of the sticking points during the June talks was international distribution. Netflix likes to have exclusive international distribution rights for its originals, but Warner Bros. TV already sold Manifest to other international outlets. Netflix only has streaming rights for Manifest Seasons 1 and 2. However, the success of Manifest was too great for Netflix to ignore. In addition, Netflix previously worked out a successful deal with Warner Bros. TV for Lucifer, which started life on Fox before moving to Netflix when it was canceled.

Manifest tells the story of Montego Air Flight 828, which went missing during a flight from Jamaica to New York City. When the plane lands, over five and a half years have passed for the outside world, but not for the passengers, who then try to solve the mystery and put their lives together. The main cast features Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor.