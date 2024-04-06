Massive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movie Takes Over Hulu — See the Trailers for 'Jumanji: The Next Level' and Other Top Movies
See Hulu's top movies today (Saturday, April 6, 2024).
It's a huge streaming weekend for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the streaming world. Skyscraper is on Netflix's top movie chart, WrestleMania is poised to do massive numbers of Peacock and now one of his biggest movies is No. 1 on Hulu.
Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
3. 'Take Shelter'
Official Synopsis: "Plagued by a series of apocalyptic visions, a young husband and father questions whether to shelter his family from a coming storm, or from himself."
2. 'Lords of Misrule'
Official Synopsis: "Rebecca has recently taken over as vicar of a rural English village. When her young daughter goes missing, Rebecca must decide how much she is willing to sacrifice to rescue her daughter from the grip of evil."
1. 'Jumanji: The Next Level'
Official Synopsis: "In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game."
