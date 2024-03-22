Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2024

April is showering the Hulu streaming library with dozens of new titles. This week, the Disney-backed streamer unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup throughout the coming month, giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside during rainy weather.

April will prove to be a big month for FX on Hulu, with several FX titles either returning or making their debut. After American Horror Story: Delicate, starring Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, and Emma Roberts, returns for its second part on April 4, FX's Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 will debut on April 19. The titles will be followed later in the month by the FX documentary The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses and the Elizabeth Moss-starring spy thriller The Veil. On the Hulu originals front, the streamer will debut both Hip-Hop and The White House and Vanderpump Villa. Other titles arriving in April include Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Big Lebowski, 50 First Dates, and more

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in April 2024.