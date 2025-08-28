Malin Akerman Clears up ‘Hunting Wives’ Mystery Surrounding Her Much Talked-About Wig

Malin Akerman is revealing the dramatic backstory around her viral wig on The Hunting Wives — and yes, she knows it was “not great.”

Akerman, who plays Margo Banks in the buzzy, twist-filled Netflix show, revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast last week that the questionable wig she ended up sporting was due to a costuming emergency.

“I had a wig fitting in L.A. and they go off and make a wig that is sized for my head,” Akerman explained. “We get to North Carolina [to film] and put the wig on, and it fits great, but it’s not quite the color or the shape that we had talked about.”

Akerman recalled showrunner Rebecca Cutter’s reaction upon seeing the wig: “She’s like, ‘Oh, this isn’t what we talked about. This isn’t the wig that we were hoping for.’”

The actress joked of the style and color, “It looked a little bit like I’d walked out of Dallas or Dynasty,” adding, “I’m not gonna lie, it was not great.”

The set’s scrambling stylist was able to pull another wig for Akerman that day, which wasn’t quite the right size for her head, but matched the color and length they were looking for. That ended up being the wig that the Billions actress used while another custom wig was made — a process that took weeks.

Finally, the third wig arrived, “but when it came, it was a different color,” Akerman revealed. After so much wig drama, the creative team decided to simply address the different color by adding a scene in which Margo gets her hair colored.

“You see me getting glammed up, and I’ve got like tin foil in my hair on the wig because the new wig was lighter,” Akerman revealed.

The Swedish actress is a natural blonde, but said she wasn’t able to dye her hair for the show due to her “hair quality” not being “great” at the time due to her thyroid issues. “Thinking of dyeing it and putting extensions in and stuff, it was just gonna start falling out,” she explained.

However, after the whole wig debacle of Season 1, Akerman added, “If we get a second season, we’re going to go with the dyeing.”