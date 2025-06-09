Star-Studded Starz Show Moving to Netflix

One of Starz’ biggest summer series will now instead release on Netflix.

Upcoming thriller series The Hunting Wives, based on May Cobb’s 2021 best-selling novel of the same name, will skip television and release next month on the streamer.

The news comes after the series’ production studio, Lionsgate Television, ended its relationship with Starz.

Brittany Snow (Gossip Girl, The Night Agent) plays Sophie O’Neal, whose family moves from the East Coast to East Texas. She meets wealthy socialite Margo Banks (played by Malin Akerman of Billions fame) and is quickly drawn into her social circle of rich housewives, which finds the group sucked into various plots of seduction and murder.

Chrissy Metz (This is Us) and Katie Lowes (Scandal) play two churchgoing women, Jaime Ray Newman (Eastwick) plays the sheriff’s wife and Banks’ second-in-command, and George Ferrier (One of Us Is Lying) plays a goody-two-shoes boy who secretly has a relationship with his mother. Additional supporting stars include Dermot Mulroney, Karen Rodriguez, Evan Jonigkeit, Hunter Emery, and Michael Aaron Milligan.

The series was ordered by Starz in 2023 and filmed from spring 2024 to the middle of last year. Rebecca Cutter (Hightown) serves as writer-showrunner.

The Hunting Wives will premiere on Netflix July 21.