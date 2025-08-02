True crime and comedy are dominating the Netflix charts as August begins.

The latest Conversations With a Killer docuseries is charting high, as is a new sitcom from one of the most beloved standup comics in the U.S.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top television list as it currently stands on Saturday (Aug. 2, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. Amy Bradley Is Missing

Official Synopsis: “On March 23, 1998, 23-year-old Amy Bradley disappears without a trace from the cruise ship she and her family were vacationing on. Despite thorough searches of the ship, Amy is nowhere to be found and the cruise has already docked in their next port, Curaçao, opening the door for 2400 passengers to explore the island and allowing Amy to potentially disappear into the crowd. Hours later, Amy is still nowhere to be found and fear sets in that Amy may have fallen overboard before port. But a body is never discovered. The search for Amy expands as the FBI and local authorities launch an investigation where everyone becomes a potential suspect.”

4. Conversations With a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

Official Synopsis: “One of the greatest manhunts in New York City history comes to life in this gripping three-part series. Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes takes viewers inside the NYPD’s desperate race to catch the infamous .44-caliber killer—and into the disturbing mind of David Berkowitz himself. Newly unearthed recordings offer rare insight into his twisted psyche, revealing what was going through his mind as he unleashed a reign of terror in the late 1970s. Alongside firsthand accounts from cops, journalists, and survivors, the series unpacks how fear spread through the streets, fueled by cryptic letters, a frenzied press, and a killer who seemed to be everywhere and nowhere at once.”

3. Untamed

Official Synopsis: “A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Inman on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”

2. Leanne

Official Synopsis: “Leanne’s (Leanne Morgan) world is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her for another woman. Supported by her family, including her ride-or-die sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to embrace the chaos and finds strength, laughter and hope in the most unexpected places. This heartfelt comedy proves that it’s never too late to rewrite your story.”

1. The Hunting Wives

Official Synopsis: “Sophie trades New England for East Texas and falls into a wealthy socialite’s magnetic orbit — where a clique of housewives hide deadly secrets.”