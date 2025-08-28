Brittany Snow Speaks out Amidst Hopes for ‘Hunting Wives’ Season 2

Netflix’s Hunting Wives took viewers by storm. Now, fans are wondering if a Season 2 is on the horizon.

The show’s lead star, Brittany Snow, has an answer. The series, an adaptation of a novel of the same title, was released in July and quickly made it to the Top 10 of the streaming service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sharing behind the scenes shots from production, Snow took to Instagram to update fans on a potential new season. “Thank you so much for watching the craziest, batshit and joyous thing we’ve all been a part of. The response to the show was wild and I guess… so were we. I am in love with everyone involved in this show. Hopefully we get to do it again & answer all the questions. We know there’s a few :)” she captioned a post.

The series followed Snow as Sophie, a bored housewife with her own secrets who relocates from Boston and trades city life for East Texas before falling into a wealthy socialite’s magnetic orbit where sex and scandal lie.

The novel’s author, May Cobbs, also spoke out about the show’s success. It was originally supposed to air on STARZ. As it turns out, the novel was inspired by her mom’s own experiences in high school. She says the book received backlash for its sexual tone.

“I got a fair amount of backlash when the book came out, and I was honestly shocked. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s not why I read novels. I read them to escape, to go on an adventure, and I love a good train wreck,’” she told TODAY. “I feel like, ‘Who am I to judge?’”

Despite such, she does understand some of the reactions considering the book’s taboo subject matter. “I think I went a little too far, but it was so much fun to, like, skew that moral compass and not have to worry about it at all,” she said.