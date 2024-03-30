Major Netflix Show Headed for Cancellation, Analysts Say

Netflix's latest high-profile series might not work out the way it hoped. It's beginning to look like Girls5Eva might be canceled in the wake of its just-released third season.

The Tina-Fey-backed comedy series is a big play for Netflix, being as it swiped the music-filled show from Peacock. The first two seasons of the show aired on Peacock; with that smaller service seemingly not willing to greenlight a third season. However, Netflix swooped in to save the day, drawing tons of headlines. If it could turn this under-the-radar show, which stars Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps, into a hit, it would solidify Netflix as the place where original shows can find a significant audience over other services like Peacock. It would also prove that Girls5Eva had a more widespread appeal than its Peacock run suggested.

However, renewal chances seem bleak. TV Line ran a story with the headline "Girls5eva's Ratings No-Show Has Us Worried About Its Future – Again." Experts over at What's on Netflix lists the show as a "likely cancellation," citing the lack of top 10 ranking data compared to hit shows.

"Data from Netflix has been almost non-existent, suggesting that none of the show's seasons have entered the global top 10 charts despite changes in recent years favoring views over pure viewing hours, which would've put Girls5eva at a disadvantage," What's on Netflix founder Kasey Moore writes.

There has been no official word on Girls5Eva Season 4 from Netflix. Fans will just have to cross their fingers and hope for a late viewing surge or that the show's budget somehow was low enough for Netflix to still give ti more episodes.

Girls5eva Official Synopsis:

"The members of the late '90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it's time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire's birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want "the big time" again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?"