Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 29)

Netflix may be doing some spring cleaning this weekend as it gets rid of a few old titles to make room for its April 2024 content list, but the streamer still has a few additions to make for March. This weekend, Netflix will grow its streaming collection with the addition of 12 new titles, including a fan-favorite young adult film franchise, a hit historical drama series, and several Netflix originals, such as Is It Cake? Season 3. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Beautiful Game' Premiere Date: Friday, March 29

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Mal (Bill Nighy, Living, About Time) is the manager of England's homeless football team, taking his players to Rome with the hope of being crowned champions of the Homeless World Cup, a global street soccer tournament. At the last minute he decides to bring with them a talented striker Vinny (Micheal Ward, Empire of Light, The Book of Clarence), who could give them a real chance at winning, but only if he's ready to let go of his past and become part of the team. Made with the support of the Homeless World Cup,The Beautiful Game is a film of second chances – where homeless teams from around the world find that all roads lead to Rome, and everything's to play for."

'Heart of the Hunter' Premiere Date: Friday, March 29

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "The Presidential Intelligence Agency (PIA) is chasing Zuko Khumalo ruthlessly across the expanse of Southern Africa. Because Zuko – on a stolen motorbike – is racing towards information that could bring down the government. The PIA thinks Zuko is easy prey. A simple man, a labourer. They don't know about his past. There will be hell to pay."

'Is It Cake?: Season 3' Premiere Date: Friday, March 29

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The hit series returns with bigger cakes, higher stakes, and wilder bakes! This season, watch as a new batch of bakers push the boundaries of culinary craftsmanship, creating hyper-realistic cakes to trick and deceive their way to the ultimate cash prize. Once again, you'll find yourself asking the question – is it real? Or... Is It Cake?"

'The Wages of Fear' Premiere Date: Friday, March 29

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In the middle of the desert, near a refugee camp, an oil well catches fire, directly threatening the lives of the population. Dispatching experts to the site, the company operating the well realizes that it has only one solution to avert the catastrophe: detonate the oil well with nitroglycerin within 24 hours. Against a large sum of money, a powerhouse team is then sent 800 km away to transport 200 kg of explosives in two trucks. The team now has less than 20 hours to reach the oil well. 20 hours to traverse hostile zones controlled by armed rebels, cross minefields, and drive two trucks loaded with nitroglycerin over rough terrain! The race against the clock has begun..."

What else is being added this weekend? In addition to a round of new Netflix originals, this weekend will also bring several licensed titles to Netflix's content catalog. Avail. 3/30/24

Vikings: Seasons 1-6 Avail. 3/31/24

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

What's leaving this weekend? More than two dozen titles are set to depart Netflix this weekend as the streamer makes room for the rush of arrivals from its April 2024 content list. Leaving 3/29/24

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World Leaving 3/30/24

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 Leaving 3/31/24

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12

It's Complicated

Justice League

Little Fockers

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3

Man of Steel

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

My Best Friend's Wedding

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984