Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, March 30, 2024)

Another odd batch of films makes up the Netflix top 5 today. A throwback hit starring Ben Affleck, and a thriller with a disgraced acting legend and a family-friendly video game adaptation are some of the flicks Netflix customers won't stop watching this weekend. Notably, the recent Netflix Originals Irish and Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 30, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Miracle Club' Official Synopsis: "Set in 1967, The Miracle Club follows the story of three generations of close friends, Lily (Maggie Smith), Eileen (Kathy Bates), and Dolly (Agnes O'Casey) of Ballygar, outside Dublin, who win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes, that place of miracles that draws millions of visitors each year. Just before their trip, their old friend Chrissie (Laura Linney) arrives in Ballygar for her mother's funeral. The women set out on the journey that they hope will change their lives, with Chrissie, a skeptical traveler, joining in place of her mother. Along the way, old wounds are reopened, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle." prevnext

4. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Official Synopsis: "The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the 'let's-a go' attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for thirty-five years and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience." prevnext

3. 'Mending the Line' Official Synopsis: "Mending the Line is a story about finding something to make living worthwhile. John Colter, a wounded veteran, returns to the States still carrying the demons of war, hauntingly disturbed by the everyday expectations of friendships and love interests. In Livingston, Montana, he meets Ike, a surly, headstrong fly-fisherman more than twice his age, and Lucy, a talented photographer turned librarian who reads aloud to veterans, both damaged in their own way. While getting treatment for his wounds, both physical and psychological, Colter wants only to re-enlist, to have something to die for. But the real challenge is finding something to live for." prevnext

2. 'On the Line' Official Synopsis: "Mel Gibson stars as a provocative and edgy overnight radio host who must play a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a mysterious caller who has kidnapped his family and is threatening to kill them and blow up the whole station... all while live on air." prevnext