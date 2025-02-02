The second season of Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman will also be its last. The adaptation of the Vertigo/DC Comics series of the same name premiered back in 2022, with its second season seeming to stumble a bit to its initial renewal.

According to Variety, the upcoming second season, or continuation if you want to be more accurate, will be the final season. The shocking allegations against author Neil Gaiman are a big driver of the cancellation, though another season wasn’t guaranteed from the start.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season,” showrunner Allan Heinberg told Variety. “We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics’ loyal readers as well as fans of our show.”

The episodes are still set for a 2025 release and won’t be affected by the cancellation. The cancellation confirmation follows the horrendous sexual misconduct accusations that have surfaced about Gaiman in 2024. While this was a nail in the coffin, especially with many of his other projects being canceled at the same time, the original decision was made back in 2023.

The Sandman‘s spinoff, Dead Boy Detectives, was initially at Max and then Netflix before being canceled in April 2024. Gaiman has also departed the upcoming final season of Good Omens for Amazon and has seen countless other projects screech to a halt.

Gaiman helped to develop the series alongside Heinberg and David S. Goyer. It was based on the DC Comics series written by Gaiman.