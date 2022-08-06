Netflix's 'The Sandman' Is the Adaptation Fans Have Been Dreaming About
Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Sandman premiered this weekend, and fans are not disappointed. The screen take on the seminal 1989 comic book has received rave reviews, and has stirred up a glowing conversation on social media. After years of calling this franchise "unfilmable," many fans are either surprised or vindicated.
The Sandman centers around Dream -- the personification of dreams known by various names, but mostly "Morpheus." It introduces fans to his kingdom, "The Dreaming" and to the other six "Endless" beings including Death, Destiny, Delirium, Desire, Despair, Destiny and Destruction. The story is surreal and full of references to the occult and arcane. Filmmakers have tried to figure out how to bring it to life on screen for years, and until now some believed it was simply impossible. Thankfully, they seem to have been wrong.
Netflix's Sandman series stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus. Other prominent cast members include Patton Oswalt, Stephen Fry, Gwendoline Christie, Mark Hamill, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, Razane Jammal and Sandra James-Young. Gaimain helped adapt the show with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg.
The Sandman is a hit by every metric we have, although Netflix's exact ratings are still a mystery to those outside of the company. Still, it seems like a victory well worth celebrating. Here's a look at some of the top commentary about the series so far on social media.
'New Standard'
Neil Gaiman's (@neilhimself) The Sandman ( @Netflix_Sandman ) is wonderful. A message to all showrunners, if you're adapting a well known work, this is the new standard. #SandmanonNetflix #Sandman #NeilGaiman #Netflix— Carl D (@Carltalksmovies) August 6, 2022
#TheSandman I'm only 3rd episode in and amazed!! This casting is soooo on point!! When I saw Morpheus laying on the floor after being captured and it was the same shot from the comic, I was INVESTED #sogood @Netflix_Sandman @neilhimself— IG: LennyHarold (@LennyHarold) August 6, 2022
Fans raved about The Sandman on social media, and many hoped that the creators of other TV adaptations in similar genres would take note.
Favorite Characters
Gwendoline is an awesome Lucifer! “The sound of her wings” is one of the most faithful and yet surprising and beautifully crafted episodes I’ve ever seen! What a lovely show! Congrats to all! @Netflix_Sandman @neilhimself— everaldo (@everaldo) August 6, 2022
Many fans posted about their personal favorite character, or about the casting choice they were most excited to see in action.
Emotional
Just watched Ep.6 "The Sound of Her Wings" of @neilhimself 's The Sandman. Beautiful, devastating, heartbreaking. We're both on the sofa in bits now, thinking of loved ones lost #uglycrying— MadNad 💙 (@MadNad) August 6, 2022
Fans also posted about the most emotional moments in the series, often comparing them to the same beat from the comics. In most cases, fans were good about avoiding spoilers.
Adaptation
People seem to be misunderstanding this as Gaiman's entire body of work. I meant only his work The Sandman which has been in development forever and finally is the thing it deserves to be on screen— James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) August 6, 2022
Gaiman has been relatively lucky when it comes to screen adaptations of his work, most of which are good. Some fans remarked that this was their favorite yet, or that this stood out among the others for one reason or another.
Backlash
The point of the Endless is they don't have a defined appearance. They're manifestations of something metaphorical dependent on the eye of the beholder.
The angry fanbois are clearly not fanbois.— Sean Meaney (@SeanMeaney11) August 6, 2022
Over the last year or so, some people have made angry comments online about casting decisions in this show -- particularly the decision to cast Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, a character who was depicted with white skin in most of her comic book appearances. With the release of the show itself, many fans felt vindicated and the outrage seemed to fall into the minority.
Easter Eggs
Because it includes both 24 hours and Sandman issue 7 (Sound and Fury). https://t.co/xbOF7jf9dk— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 6, 2022
Gaiman is active on social media, and he spent some time this weekend interacting with fans, answering questions and dropping Easter eggs about the show.
Success and Renewal
There better be a The Sandman Season Two @netflix pic.twitter.com/O9JnrGLZ9x— Aya Skye (@Aya_SkyeRaven) August 6, 2022
Finally, much of the commentary this weekend revolved around the show's apparent success and the hopes of another season. So far, Netflix has not commented officially on whether the show will be back.