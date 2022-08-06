Netflix's 'The Sandman' Is the Adaptation Fans Have Been Dreaming About

Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Sandman premiered this weekend, and fans are not disappointed. The screen take on the seminal 1989 comic book has received rave reviews, and has stirred up a glowing conversation on social media. After years of calling this franchise "unfilmable," many fans are either surprised or vindicated.

The Sandman centers around Dream -- the personification of dreams known by various names, but mostly "Morpheus." It introduces fans to his kingdom, "The Dreaming" and to the other six "Endless" beings including Death, Destiny, Delirium, Desire, Despair, Destiny and Destruction. The story is surreal and full of references to the occult and arcane. Filmmakers have tried to figure out how to bring it to life on screen for years, and until now some believed it was simply impossible. Thankfully, they seem to have been wrong.

Netflix's Sandman series stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus. Other prominent cast members include Patton Oswalt, Stephen Fry, Gwendoline Christie, Mark Hamill, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, Razane Jammal and Sandra James-Young. Gaimain helped adapt the show with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg.

The Sandman is a hit by every metric we have, although Netflix's exact ratings are still a mystery to those outside of the company. Still, it seems like a victory well worth celebrating. Here's a look at some of the top commentary about the series so far on social media.