Netflix Cancels 'Sandman' Spinoff 'Dead Boy Detectives' After One Season

Netflix has brought the ax down on another one-season series. Variety reports that Sandman spinoff Dead Boy Detectives has been canceled. Based on the DC comics characters of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the series is set in The Sandman universe, also created by Gaiman. Dead Boy Detectives follows the ghosts of Charles Rowland and Edwin Payne, who decided not to enter the afterlife to stay on Earth to investigate crimes involving the supernatural.

The series initially got a pilot order at Max in 2021, getting a series order a year later. However, it was then sold to Netflix in 2023, reportedly because it didn't fit the direction that the Max-DC partnership was going in under James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Sandman premiered on Netflix in August 2022, with Dead Boy Detectives premiering last April. English actress Kirby reprised her role as Death of the Endless from The Sandman in an episode of Dead Boy Detectives.

The supernatural dramedy was created by Steve Yockey, who served as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz. It starred George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kiamura, and Jenn Lyon. Notable guest stars include Sherri Saum and John Brotherton. Just like Kirby, Donna Preston also reprised her role as Despair from The Sandman. It's unknown if characters from Dead Boy Detectives will have a chance to appear in The Sandman, as a second season is in the works.

The cancellation is certainly surprising, as Dead Boy Detectives received generally positive reviews. It has a 92% approval rating and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making the decision all the more shocking. According to TV Insider, fans have already started online campaigns and petitions in an effort to save the series by using the #RenewDeadBoyDetectives and #SaveDeadBoyDetectives hashtags. There is also a change.org petition that is closing in on 1,100 signatures at the time of this writing.

As with any show that gets canceled, it's always possible that Dead Boy Detectives will get saved. It helps that the show did do so well for its first and only season, not to mention the fact that it clearly has a dedicated fanbase. A reason for the cancellation is unknown, but it's a true disappointment. Fans can always watch the first season of Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix and hope that their story isn't over just yet.