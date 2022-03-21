Major Movie Franchise Jumps to New Streaming Home

The Twilight films seems to be moving faster than the vampires they are about! Following a brief stint on Peacock, and after a short period of time of all but ceasing to exist on a streaming service, all five films in the Twilight franchise are moving to Hulu in April. The franchise’s move was revealed in mid-March when the streamer unveiled its April 2022 content list.

Hulu subscribers will be able to stream every movie in the franchise – Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012) – beginning Friday, April 1. The films will arrive to the streamer alongside several other popular titles, including both Shrek and Shrek 2, Scooby-Doo and Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie, and John Carpenter’s Vampires, among many others. The arrivals will follow an exodus of titles on March 31, with everything from several Batman films to Borat and even Sixteen Candles departing Hulu.

The jump to Hulu will mark just the latest move for the franchise and a return to the streaming service. After streaming on Prime Video until hey were removed on Aug. 31, 2020, the complete Twilight Saga film collection was briefly streamable on Hulu before being removed on Oct. 31, 2020. The film series in July 2021 then eventually made its way to Netflix, where the films summer earned a weeks-long stay on the streamer’s Top 10 charts, and top 10 hourly data revealed some impressive viewing figures. However, the movies were only available on the platform for less than six months before they departed. They were last available for streaming on Peacock beginning in January of this year, though their time on the streamer was short-lived, only lasting a few weeks, before all five Twilight films were pulled.

Based on author Stephenie Meyer’s book series of the same name, Twilight centers on the love story of Bella and Edward. After relocating from Arizona to Forks, Washington, Bella’s life is turned upside down when she meets Edward, whom she soon discovers is a vampire. The two quickly fall in love, but their relationship faces challenges not only from other supernatural forces but also from a love triangle including Jacob Black. Twilight fever was sparked following the release of the first film in 2008, with the series quickly becoming a cult-classic. The film series is lead by Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, with Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Nikki Reed, and Kellan Lutz also starring. All five Twilight films will be available for streaming on Hulu, which you can subscribe to here, beginning April 1.