Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2022

A new month means a fresh lineup of content headed to Hulu. With March now drawing to a close, and as the streamer continues to make additions from its March 2022 content lineup, Hulu is looking ahead to April, officially releasing its full list of incoming April 2022 titles, and the roster of content includes plenty of big names.

April will prove to be a major one for the streamer. As Amanda Seyfried-starring series The Dropout comes to a close next month, the streamer will debuting several new originals, including the highly-anticipated new reality series The Kardashians, centered around the Kardashian-Jenner clan. April will also bring the premiere of Mayans MC Season 4 to the streamer, as well as the new Andrew Garfield-starring thriller Under the Banner of Heaven. Meanwhile, plenty of fan-favorite films will also be finding a home at Hulu, with both Shrek and Shrek 2, as well as all five movies in the Twilight franchise, arriving in the Hulu streaming library.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in April 2022.

April 1

April 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1

All Inclusive (2008)

Antz (1998)

Armored (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Battleship (2012)

Blind Date (1987)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

Casper (1995)

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Copycat (1995)

Crank (2006)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Five-year Engagement (2012)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Glee the 3d Concert Movie (2011)

Hanna (2011)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In the Army Now (1994)

Insomnium (2017)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

Knowing (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Ladrones (2015)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Looper (2012)

Love Actually (2003)

Made in America (1993)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

The Negotiator (1998)

Night Raiders (2021)

Open Range (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phantom (2013)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

The Power of One (1992)

Practical Magic (1998)

Radio (2003)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Runaways (2010)

Scooby-doo (2002)

Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

The Siege (1998)

Single White Female (1992)

Snakehead (2021)

Stay (2005)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Watchmen (2009)

Wolf (1994)

April 3 – April 5

April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7

April 5

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect (2021)

April 6 – April 10

April 6

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2

April 7

The Dropout: Limited Series Finale

Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Agnes (2021)

April 8

Woke: Complete Season 2

Let the Right One In (2018)

April 9

American Sicario (2022)

April 10

The Hating Game (2021)

April 11 – April 15

April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11

April 13

The Family Law: Complete Season 1

To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere

April 14

The Kardashians: Series Premiere

April 15

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)

April 20 – April 29

April 20

Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere

April 21

Captive Audience (2022)

April 23

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

April 27

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere

April 28

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere

April 29

Crush (2022)

Permanent (2017)