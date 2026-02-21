Major HBO Max Original Show Coming to Tubi

An original HBO Max show is being added to Tubi.

The recently-canceled Looney Tunes Cartoons will be coming to the free ad-supported streamer in March.

On Feb. 13, Tubi shared on X a mega-list of cartoons, across Hanna-Barbera, Cartoon Network, and Warner Bros. Discovery, that will be added to their library next month. Looney Tunes Cartoons is on that list, but as of now, an actual date for its addition to Tubi has not been revealed.

Developed by Pete Browngardt and produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Looney Tunes Cartoons premiered on HBO Max in May 2020. It’s based on characters from Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies. The series ended in June 2024 after six seasons, but a feature film based on the Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Day the Earth Blew Up, was released in theaters in March 2025, three years after it was set to premiere on HBO Max. The voice cast includes Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Fred Tatasciore, and Candi Milo.

Looney Tunes Cartoons is still streaming on HBO Max, but since the streamer has removed other Looney Tunes series and shorts before, it’s unknown if the spinoff will suffer a similar fate in the near future. If anything, those who don’t have HBO Max will be able to soon watch the animated series for free when it comes to Tubi at some point in March. More information on the date should be revealed in the coming weeks, maybe even the coming days.

Other Looney Tunes shows being added to Tubi in March include Baby Looney Tunes, Looney Tunes 3D Shorts, and New Looney Tunes Show (aka Wabbit). Unlike Looney Tunes Cartoons, none of those three shows are streaming on HBO Max, so fans will be excited when they are added to Tubi next month.

Those who are able can watch Looney Tunes Cartoons now on HBO Max. Within the next month or so, the series will be added to Tubi, and fans will be able to watch it for free, with ads, so the wait will definitely be worth it. More information should be announced soon, and it can’t come quickly enough. Tubi will be the home of hundreds of classic and fan-favorite cartoons in March, so even if it’s not Looney Tunes Cartoons, there will be a lot to look forward to.