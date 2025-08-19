789 ‘Looney Tunes’ Shorts Now Streaming for Free After HBO Max Removal

Looney Tunes fans can’t stop winning this year.

Despite the best efforts of Warner Bros Discovery to kill off the franchise, it’s thriving like never before, with the recent success of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie in theaters and the upcoming release of the John Cena-led Coyote vs. ACME.

Now, all of the original Looney Tunes shorts are available to stream entirely for free.

After WBD axed Looney Tunes from HBO Max, the popular free streaming service Tubi has picked up the rights to the series and added even more episodes than HBO ever had.

A post on Twitter/X from the ‘Animation on HBO Max’ fan account details the additions to Tubi, with a whopping 789 shorts added to the ad-supported service.

The account explained the high number with an explanation that “HBO Max only ever streamed shorts that had been remastered in HD, Tubi has both remastered AND old, unrestored shorts.”

Here is how Tubi has arranged their collection of Looney Tunes shorts! Correction: There are actually 789, because the last couple of episodes have more than three shorts. pic.twitter.com/Bc5DQ3rkRI — Animation on HBO Max (@AnimationOnMax) August 15, 2025

The news is massive for fans of the classic series, or just people who like classic comedy, as this is the first time so many episodes of the series have been on streaming—and it’s all totally free. Click here to head to Tubi’s page for the series.