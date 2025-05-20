HBO Max to Stream ‘Looney Tunes’ Movie After Refusing to Release It

It seems the Looney Tunes are too big to fail, despite the best efforts of Warner Bros. Discovery.

After refusing to release The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie in plans to turn the film to a tax write-off, the film was instead sold to Ketchup Entertainment. The film ended up making a profit at the box office and, in a humorous twist, will now stream on WBD’s streaming service HBO Max starting June 28.

Initially, the film was set to go straight to HBO Max and air as part of ACME Night on Cartoon Network, but WBD shelved the film instead for fear of not turning a profit. That proved to be a mistake, as the film already recouped its $15 million budget at the box office.

The film is modeled after 50s sci-fi B-movies, especially Robert Wise’s 1951 film The Day The Earth Stood Still, and revolves around Daffy Duck and Porky Pig trying to save the Earth as they thwart an alien scheme to turn every human into a zombie using a hot new brand of chewing gum.

The Day the Earth Blew Up isn’t the only Looney Tunes film that Ketchup Entertainment is rescuing from the clutches of WBD; the distributor has also purchased Coyote vs. ACME from the studio, a live-action film starring John Cena.

That legal-drama-comedy film will see Wile E. Coyote sue the CEO of ACME (Cena) after their products malfunction for the last time in one of Coyote’s many attempts to catch the Road Runner.