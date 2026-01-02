HBO Max Show’s Cancellation Confirmed

Fans hoping for another season of one of HBO Max’s longest running originals seem to be out of luck.

As many die-hard fans already realized, it appears the latest iteration of Looney Tunes, plainly titled Looney Tunes Cartoons is officially done. Per The Bugs Bunny Video Guide, Warner Bros. Discovery solidified fans’ assumption that the show had ran its course by advertising an upcoming physical box set of the show’s six seasons as the “Complete Series.” This matches up with digital listings that also advertise the show as completed.

Show creator Peter Browngardt had first let fans know the show didn’t have many planned episodes left back in 2023, noting a final batch was slated for summer 2023. Fans then saw a glimmer of hope when one more episode containing the short “Daffy in Wackyland” was added to HBO Max’s Season 6 listings in June 2024. However, that short is in a totally different animation style as the rest of the series and seemed to be a leftover outlier instead of a signal of more episodes to come.

Fans got one more bonus before seeing the Looney Tunes Cartoons era for Bugs Bunny and friends come to an end. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, a full-length, adventure in the style of the HBO Max show, saw a release in 2025. It’s an excellent slapstick sci-fi adventure starring Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, and is one of the best movies of 2025.

Looney Tunes Cartoons‘ “Complete Series” DVD will release on May 19.