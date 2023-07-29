Major FX/Hulu Show Delayed

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA stikes are causing lots of Hollywood players to make big moves, including the House of Mouse. Disney is delaying the release of one of its big upcoming FX/Hulu shows, A Murder at the End of the World. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has bumped the murder mystery series' debut to November. The Clive-Owen-starring show was originally set to bow on Aug. 29.

A Murder at the End of the World is a seven-episode limited series, with episodes planned to roll out week by week. Though it is FX-branded and FX Productions produced the show, it will only air on Hulu. This is the latest Disney-backed show to use the FX cable channel's branding, despite not airing on cable. Other recent shows that followed this strategy were The Bear, Fleishman Is in Trouble, American Horror Stories and Class of '09.

Hulu is delaying the show — which The OA's Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij created, wrote and directed — because the on-screen talent won't be able to promote the show in any way while the SAG strike is going on. A marketing/promotional campaign can make or break a show's success, so Hulu is likely being cautious about its rollout. (Plus, with all the projects currently filming halted, Hulu will need to stretch out its already-produced bay of original content to cover the gap.)

A Murder at the End of the World Official Synopsis (via FX)

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm – a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named "Darby Hart" (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

A Murder at the End of the World Cast List

A Murder at the End of the World stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.