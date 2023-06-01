Why 'FBI' Fans Should Check out Hulu's 'Class of '09'

FBI just aired its 100th episode and Season 5 finale, meaning that the series will be on hiatus until it's back on CBS' fall schedule. Luckily, there is actually a series that fans of the procedural may actually like that is on Hulu called Class of '09, the streamer's new limited series that may sound like it would be about a graduating high school or college class, but it's actually about a class of FBI agents.

The series, which premiered on May 10 on Hulu, follows a class of agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with changes as the criminal justice system in America is altered by AI. It spans multiple decades and includes intertwining timeless stories as it examines the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices people make. Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara, Sepideh Maofi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman, and Rosalind Eleazar.

Class of '09 has been getting pretty decent reviews, as per Rotten Tomatoes, with a 62 percent on the Tomatometer and a 72 percent Audience Score. There are still a few more episodes left to premiere on FX on Hulu, so to have the ratings like that already is pretty impressive. Of course, fans will just have to see for themselves since everyone has different opinions, but it sounds like the consensus is that the series is one to watch.

While FBI will be coming back in the fall, there is no telling when it will come back. Due to the writers' strike, which has no end in sight, it's very likely that whatever is scheduled to premiere later this year will be delayed, meaning that FBI may very well not even premiere this year, or at least not until the very end of the year. Class of '09 will still be premiering episodes until June 21, so there will still be something for fans to watch if they so choose to check it out.

Since Class of '09 is a limited series, though, there will only be eight episodes, so fans may want to watch something else as well to keep occupied. All episodes of FBI are streaming on Paramount+, and there are definitely other FBI-focused shows to watch as well if people want to keep the theme going. In the meantime, though, Class of '09 is the show to watch. New episodes drop every Thursday on FX on Hulu.