FX Show Canceled After 4 Seasons

FX comedy Breeders has been canceled after four seasons. Variety shared the unfortunate news, noting that the final season premieres in one month, on July 31, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu. The series debuted in 2020 and follows two parents, played by Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, struggling with family life. The comedy — which is based in part on Freeman's real-life experiences — will pick up five years after the events of Season 3, which found the couple on the verge of a breakup.

Breeders was co-created by Freeman, along with Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell. In addition to Freeman and Haggard, the show also stars Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, Stella Gonet, and Patrick Baladi. Season 4 will feature Oscar Kennedy and Zoë Athena taking over the role of Freeman and Haggards's on-screen kids.

According to a synopsis of Season 4, the new episodes of Breeders will bring "the biggest parenting challenge that Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Haggard) have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone's lives forever. No longer in Luke's shadow, 16-year-old Ava (Zoë Athena) experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly (Jessie Williams). Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim (Alun Armstrong) and Jackie (Joanna Bacon)."

In a previous interview with Collider, Freeman opened up about working on the show and shared what he liked most about it. "I really love the variety of what my career enables me to do. I really love that you can go from this world to that world and your job essentially stays the same," he said. "Your job is essentially to be believable, in whatever world you are in, and to make it human."

Freeman continued, "Some are more domestic than others. Breeders is more domestic than Black Panther, for sure. Even the character I play in Black Panther, Everett Ross, he's very much flesh and blood. He's not a superhero. He's all about business. He's a very able, ex-military guy who wants to get shit done, but just him being in the Marvel world and being, you can go off to a condo. It's very different to Breeders, where you're just trying to have dinner with your teenage kid."