The second Dexter reboot is getting some fresh blood. Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Elf, Wicked: Part I) joins the cast of Dexter: Resurrection as Leon Prater, a billionaire venture capitalist with a twisted secret. He joins previously announced new cast members Uma Thurman, David Zayas, James Remar and Jack Alcott. Michael C. Hall returns, of course, in the titular role of Dexter Morgan.

The show’s production comes hot off the heels of the success of Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel series to the original featuring Patrick Gibson as Dexter in his early days at Miami Metro Police Department. Christian Slater plays his father Harry Morgan, who trains him in his vigilante killer ways, and Molly Brown plays a young version of his sister and confidant Debra. After a shaky premiere, the show has been a smash hit on social media and is particularly inescapable on TikTok. It has become the most-streamed premiere in Showtime’s history, with more than 2 million viewers.

There are still no plot details for the second reboot of Dexter. The original series ends with the series’ serial killer protagonist supposedly dying in a boat crash, only for him to have somehow survived to live peacefully as a lumberjack in Oregon. It is commonly known as one of the worst series finales of all time.

The first reboot, Dexter: New Blood, also ended in a confusing fashion, as Dexter’s dead sister Debra comes back as a ghost while his son fatally shoots him with a rifle. It received mixed reviews.

Again, there are no plot details yet for Dexter: Resurrection, so it remains to be seen how America’s favorite fictional murderer has survived yet another mortal wound. However, Original Sin establishes that he survives, narrowly, and the prequel’s events are Dexter seeing his life flash before his eyes while on his deathbed.

Production for the second Dexter reboot started last month in New York City. It is executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, who was the showrunner on Dexter and New Blood and will return to do the same for Resurrection. It will air this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime.