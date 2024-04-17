A major Apple TV+ show got an update that fans might not want to hear. In a new report from Collider, it is indicated that Sil, starring Rebecca Ferguson, could be ending after Season 4.

Fans have Silo Season 2 to look forward to, but the next two seasons after that — Collider reports — might film back-to-back, with the fourth season possibly being the show's finale. "I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that's the answer," Ferguson said when asked about the show's eventual conclusion. "You will find out when the show is done."

"To be honest, I don't think it's a secret," she continued, pointing to Silo's source material. "The books are the books. It's three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons."

"So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on," Ferguson added, "I think we're absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we've done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we're now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

Silo was developed by Graham Yost, from a novel series by author Hugh Howey. The story follows a society of people who have been living underground for many years over cautions of the outside world that were handed down through the generations.

Ferguson portrays Juliette Nichols, a generator engineer who works in the lowest levels of the bunker. Additional cast members include Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Rick Gomez, and Chinaza Uche. In addition to starring in the show, Ferguson is also a producer. Silo Season 1 is now available to stream on Apple TV+. Season 2 does not yet have an announced premiere date.