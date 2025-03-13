‘Mad Men’ Star Jon Hamm Returns to TV in Trailer for New Apple Show ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’

Jon Hamm is making his TV comeback! The Mad Men star returns in the Apple TV+ legal drama, Your Friends & Neighbors, premiering globally on the streaming platform on April 11.

The show is created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper, and also stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Two episodes will premiere on Friday, April 11. One new episode will air weekly through Friday, May 30.

Per a press release from Apple TV: “After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.”

Despite its first season having not yet premiered, The Hollywood Reporter notes the show has already been renewed for a second season.

This isn’t Hamm’s first project with Apple TV. He starred in the third season of The Morning Show, and is expected to return in some capacity for season four.

Your Friends & Neighbors is produced by Tropper Ink. Tropper also serves as showrunner, director and executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+. Hamm also executive produces alongside Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie, the latter directed the first two episodes. Additional episodes are directed by Stephanie Laing, Greg Yaitanes and Tropper.

2025 has already been big for Hamm. He was recently honored by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. As a result, he was treated to a roast.

“I can’t believe there are so many people here,” Hamm said while accepting the award, which is for people “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.” “Did you all seriously think I was dead? This is such a wonderful honor,” he exclaimed. Later, during a press conference, Hamm credited Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels with “bringing out his funny side.”