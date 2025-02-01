Jon Hamm Named ‘Man of the Year’

2025 may have just started, but Jon Hamm has already been named 2025 Man of the Year. According to AP, the Fargo and Landman actor was honored on Friday night by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The over 180-year-old theater group gave Hamm his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast.

“I can’t believe there are so many people here,” Hamm said while accepting the award, which is for people “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.” “Did you all seriously think I was dead? This is such a wonderful honor,” he exclaimed. Later, during a press conference, Hamm credited Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels with “bringing out his funny side.”

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller in season 1, episode 1 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals have been giving out Man of the Year honors since 1967. Other recipients include Bob Hope, James Stewart, Johnny Carson, Robert De Niro, John Travolta, Steven Spielberg, Bill Murray, Sylvester Stallone, Steve Martin, Robin Williams, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Robert Downey Jr., Ben Stiller, Christopher Walken, James Franco, Justin Timberlake, Jay Leno, Jason Segel, Kiefer Sutherland, Neil Patrick Harris, Paul Rudd, Milo Ventimiglia, Ben Platt, and Jason Bateman, among many, many others.

Hamm has been in the entertainment industry since the late ‘90s, making his acting debut in a 1997 episode of Ally McBeal. Since then, he’s appeared in projects on both the big and small screens. Some of his most-known credits include Providence, The Division, Mad Men, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, All or Nothing, Good Omens, The Morning Show, Fargo, Landman, The Congress, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Richard Jewell, Top Gun: Maverick, and the Mean Girls musical movie.

Meanwhile, the of the Year is staying as busy as ever. He’s set to star in the upcoming Pixar film Hoppers, releasing in 2026. On the TV side, he can currently be heard in the Fox animated series Grimsburg, on which he serves as executive producer. He will star in and executive produce the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series Your Friends and Neighbors, which premieres on Apr. 11. Despite the show not yet premiering, it has already been renewed for a second season. The series also stars Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Mark Tallman, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall, and Aimee Carrero.