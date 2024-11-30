‘I Love Lucy’ Fans Spot Major Problem in New Blu-ray Release

I Love Lucy’s Blu-ray release has a major problem that fans can’t stop pointing out. From Paramount Home Media Distribution, I Love Lucy: The Complete Series came to Blu-ray on Nov. 5, just in time for the holidays. The 33-disc box set comes with all six seasons, including the remastered The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour and a newly colorized never-before-released “Lucy and the Loving Cup” episode, as well as remastered credits, episodes, and more. While it all sounds great, there is just one glaring problem, literally.

While a remaster of a classic series is usually a good thing, especially if the quality wasn’t the greatest back then, it’s not always the best idea. At least when the remaster gets everything in the shot. X user w0wmd posted, “the new I Love Lucy Blu-ray sure looks great, no problems whatsoever.” They shared a side-by-side of the same scene, one from the original and one from the Blu-ray. At first glance, they look the same, with the Blu-ray slightly better quality. But when you click on the full pictures, two background characters that were initially out of focus are now in focus and filled with nightmare fuel thanks to a little A.I.

Videos by PopCulture.com

BilgeEbiri on X shared, “Therapist: ‘It’s okay. The A.I. Remastered I Love Lucy Blu-ray can’t hurt you.’ The A.I. Remastered I Love Lucy Blu-Ray:” along with a zoomed-in photo of one of the characters. Meanwhile, rarefilmm said, “Who would have thought the scariest thing to watch in 2024 would be the new Paramount Bluray boxset of I LOVE LUCY,” alongside a different photo from the same scene, again with the creepy characters in the background.

Since this is the final version of the Blu-ray, there probably won’t be a newer one to get rid of the A.I. characterization. At the very least, it will give fans a good laugh, and the series is also streaming on Paramount+, so those with a subscription can watch I Love Lucy in full. It won’t exactly be remastered, but the quality is a bit better and there’s no creepy faces lurking in the background. There’s always the possibility a new Blu-ray will be released in the future, but for now, fans will have to settle with what they got. It’s certainly better than nothing, especially since the wait for a Blu-ray version has been a long one.