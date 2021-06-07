'Lucifer': Why God Really Banned Him From Heaven

✖

Lucifer fans now have one the show's lingering mysteries somewhat answered. In the Netflix dramedy, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) was banished from heaven by his father, God (Dennis Haysbert) and sent to rule over Hell. While have presumed that it was in response to Lucifer's infamous rebellion, the answer is a bit more nuanced than that. Per ComicBook.com, Joe Henderson — who serves as co-showrunner alongside Ildy Modrovich — appeared on the podcast Word Balloon with John Siuntres and revealed the full explanation of God's reasoning.

"I think, to me, God, working in mysterious ways, realized that Lucifer needed to find his own path," Henderson said. "And so he basically decided... there's not room in Heaven for two alphas, to a certain [extent], two banging heads, and so whether rightly or wrongly, I think he sent him on the only journey that Lucifer could go on to find himself."

It seems as if Lucifer's journey to find himself is nearing its completion. Season 6 will the final season of the Netflix show — which is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg. At the conclusion of Season 5, God retired and left his mantle up for grabs. After an all-out war with twin brother Michael (also Ellis), Lucifer walked away victorious. He is now God, with his siblings falling in line and kneeling before him in the season's final moments. While there will surely be complications for Lucifer as he begins to rule the universe with Chloe Decker (Lauren German) by his side, his journey is nearly complete.

"Lucifer's journey has not gone full circle yet, which is what I think we would have assumed it had done at this point," Ellis recently told Entertainment Tonight. "There's still one part of Lucifer's journey that he hasn't banked on, basically. Not that he was planning this journey out, but I think he probably felt like this was it and then all of a sudden it isn't."

There's no word on when Season 6 will drop, or if it will release in two parts like Season 5 did. However, we here at PopCulture.com will keep you updated when that info is released.