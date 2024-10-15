Apple TV+ Renews Spy Thriller Series: ‘Slow Horses’ Returning for Season 6

Gary Oldman and his band of MI5 misfits will return for another season! Apple TV+ on Tuesday renewed its hit comedic spy drama Slow Horses for Season 6. The renewal comes after Season 4 wrapped on the platform on Oct. 9 and after the streamer green lit Season 5 in January.

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,” Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+, said in a press release.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on the Slough House series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Slough House boss Jackson Lamb alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Joanna Scanlan and Jonathan Pryce. Hugo Weaving joined the cast in Season 4.

The six-episode sixth season will be based on the sixth and seventh books in the series, Joe Country and Slough House, and will see “the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge,” according to Apple TV+.

Slow Horses premiered in April 2022 and has been a huge success for Apple TV+. Season 2 and Season 4 both hold a rare 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Seasons 1 and 3 also certified fresh with scores of 95% and 98%. The show has also received numerous award nominations, with Oldman earning Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations for his performance of Jackson Lamb. The show picked up nine Emmy nominations for Season 3, including best drama series and best lead actor for Oldman. Writer-showrunner Will Smith took home the show’s first Emmy for best writing for a drama series.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films. Oldman, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux, and Douglas Urbanski serve as executive producers. Season 6 is adapted for television by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct.

The first four seasons of Slow Horses are available to stream on Apple TV+. Season 5 is scheduled to premiere in 2025.