Carol Burnett is joining the hit Max series Hacks. The legendary wrapped up the first season of Apple TV+ series Palm Royale earlier this year and is already eyeing a return to the small screen. While not officially announced, Hacks star Jean Smart told Good Morning America backstage at the 2024 Emmys that someone who is nominated will be appearing on the upcoming season of the dramedy. While Smart didn't initially say who, she did eventually reveal that it is Burnett.

Since this is the only piece of information fans have about Burnett's appearance, there haven't been any details about how many episodes she'll be in, who she'll be playing, and how it will impact the story. It will be fun to see Burnett on the Emmy-winning series, which will start filming Season 4 very soon. A premiere date for the new season has also not been announced, but that and more plot details will hopefully be announced in the near future.

Hacks was renewed by Max for a fourth season in May, on the heels of the Season 3 finale. While it's unknown what will bring Burnett to the series, she is joining a long line of guest stars in the series that centers on the professional relationship between a young comedy writer and a legendary stand-up comedian. Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, Laurie Metcalf, Wayne Newton, Margaret Cho, Devon Sawa, Helen Hunt, Rachael Taylor, Luke Macfarlane, Patton Oswalt, Mario Lopez, Tony Goldwyn, Chrisotpher Lloyd, and Kathryn Newton are just some of the A-list guest stars that have appeared on the show, and there's no telling who will be joining Carol Burnett for Season 4.

Also starring Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs, Rose Abdoo, and Mark Indelicato, Hacks premiered in 2021 on HBO Max and received critical acclaim. During its first season alone, it won four Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress for Smart. The show has been nominated for a total of 48 Emmys and has won nine. It's not so surprising that it was nominated for a fourth season, and even though a premiere date has not yet been revealed, the wait will be worth it, especially if Carol Burnett is guest starring. In the meantime, fans will just have to watch the first three seasons on Max to keep occupied.