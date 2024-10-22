‘Scream’ Where to Stream Every Ghostface Movie This Halloween Season

As Halloween creeps nearer, one question is on everyone’s mind: what’s your favorite scary movie? For many, the answer is simple, Scream. Debuting in 1996, Scream turned the slasher genre on its head and created a franchise that has rivaled the likes of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween, and Friday the 13th, and is now a staple of annual Halloween movie marathons.

Based on a screenplay by screenwriter Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven, the Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette-starring franchise entered the ‘90s by introducing Ghostface, a masked murderer terrorizing the town of Woodsboro, California. Blending comedy with horror, and paying homage to those horror icons that came before it, Scream was a box office and critical success that went on to spawn a total of six films – Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000), and Scream 4 (2011), as well as Scream (2022), which introduced a new group of survivors dubbed the “Core Four,” and Scream VI (2023), the first in the franchise not to feature Campbell or Arquette.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As fans await Campbell’s return in Scream 7, which has been shrouded in some controversy and is currently slated for a 2026 release, fans can watch the complete Scream franchise on streaming platforms this Halloween season. Keep scrolling to see where you can stream all six Scream movies, plus the ill-fated Scream TV series.

‘Scream’

Where to Stream: Max

Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81% (critics), 80% (audience)

Synopsis: “After a series of mysterious deaths, an offbeat group of friends get caught up in a lively mix of thrills and chills in the smash hit movie that transformed the horror genre into a phenomenon.”

‘Scream 2’

Where to Stream: Max

Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jamie Kennedy, Laurie Metcalf, Jerry O’Connell, Elise Neal, Timothy Olyphant, Jada Pinkett, and Liev Schreiber.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82% (critics), 58% (audience)

Synopsis: “While away at college, Sidney Prescott thought she’d finally put the terror behind her…until a copycat killer begins acting out a real-life sequel in which no one is safe, or beyond suspicion.”

‘Scream 3’

Where to Stream: Max

Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox Arquette, Parker Posey, Patrick Dempsey, Scott Foley, Lance Henriksen, Matt Keeslar, Jenny McCarthy, Emily Mortimer, Deon Richmond, and Patrick Warburton

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 41% (critics), 38% (audience)

Synopsis: “While Sidney Prescott lives in safely guarded seclusion, bodies begin dropping around the Hollywood set of the latest sequel based on the Woodsboro killings. When she finally comes out of hiding, Sidney and other survivors are once again drawn into an insidious game of horror movie mayhem. Just when they thought they knew how to play by the rules, they discover that all the rules have been broken.”

‘Scream 4’

Where to Stream: Max

Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere, Anthony Anderson, Alison Brie, Adam Brody, Rory Culkin, Marielle Jaffe, Erik Knudsen, Mary McDonnell, Marley Shelton, Nico Tortorella, and Roger L. Jackson

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60% (critics), 57% (audience)

Synopsis: “Ten years have passed, and Sidney Prescott, who has put herself back together thanks in part to her writing, is visited by the Ghostface Killer.”

‘Scream (2022)’

Where to Stream: Netflix, Paramount+

Starring: Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar, with Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Roger L. Jackson, Heather Matarazzo, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76% (critics), 82% (audience)

Synopsis: “When a new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask, only the original survivors Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), former sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) can stop the kill count when everyone is a suspect.”

‘Scream VI’

Where to Stream: Paramount+

Starring: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76% (critics), 91% (audience)

Synopsis: “The four Woodsboro survivors have moved to New York City for a fresh start. Just as they begin to feel safe again, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface reemerges more brutal and relentless than ever, stopping at nothing to hunt them down.”

Scream: The TV Series

Where to Stream: Available to rent or buy on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and Fandango at Home

Starring: Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, John Karna, Amadeus Serafini, Connor Weil, Carlson Young

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61% (critics), 59% (audience)

Synopsis: “What starts as a YouTube video going viral, soon leads to problems for the teenagers of Lakewood and serves as the catalyst for a murder that opens up a window to the town’s troubled past.”