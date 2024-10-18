Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 18)

As temperatures continue to drop with the fall season, Netflix is giving subscribers even more reasons to stay warm indoors. This weekend, the streamer is set to check nine more titles off its October 2024 content list, growing the existing streaming library with additions like the original series Happiness Is and the film The Man Who Loved UFOs, as well as fan-favorites like American Ninja Warrior Season 14 and Seasons 10 and 11 of Ghost Hunters.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “Deploying the latest technology, paranormal investigators scare up the truth about spirits, hauntings and other eerie supernatural phenomena.”

Happiness Is

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Turning forty was meant to be a low-key event for Princess, but when her best friend throws her an unforgettable party, her entire world is shaken up.”

Join or Die

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “In this feature documentary, follow the half-century story of America’s civic unraveling through the journey of legendary social scientist Robert Putnam.”

The Man Who Loved UFOs

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Inspired by the fascinating story of José de Zer, the intrepid journalist behind the most famous alien sighting stories in the history of Argentine television.”

The Turnaround

Photo Credit: Netflix

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “The documentary short tells the story of Philadelphia Phillies’ superfan Jon McCann, who helped inspire an unlikely 2023 standing ovation for Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, which helped turn the team around after hitting a major roadblock.”

Woman of the Hour

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game.”

Yintah

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “In this documentary, two Indigenous women and their clans fight to save their land — and history — from being destroyed by an energy company’s pipeline.”

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3

Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “USA Network’s epic competition series AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR: NINJA VS. NINJA pits top ninjas from the hit “American Ninja Warrior” franchise against each other in a nail-biting head-to-head competition.”

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14

Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “Contestants push their bodies and minds to the limit as they strive to conquer extreme obstacle courses and achieve ninja glory. Watch all you want.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

Netflix won’t be saying goodbye to any titles this weekend, but it does have a few on the chopping block before October ends.

Leaving 10/21/24

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Leaving 10/26/24

Wentworth: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 10/31/24

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dark Waters

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Eat Pray Love

Hellboy

Identity Thief

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jumanji

Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3

La La Land

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Mr. Deeds

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Wedding Planner

The Young Victoria

World War Z

What was added this week?

Avail. 10/14

Mighty Monsterwheelies — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 10/15

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming: Season 3

Detroiters: Seasons 1-2

Comedy Revenge — NETFLIX SERIES

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 10/16

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

I AM A KILLER: Season 5 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Justice — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Selma

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap

Avail. 10/17

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance — NETFLIX ANIME

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Outside — NETFLIX FILM

The Shadow Strays — NETFLIX FILM