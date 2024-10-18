Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 18)

As temperatures continue to drop with the fall season, Netflix is giving subscribers even more reasons to stay warm indoors. This weekend, the streamer is set to check nine more titles off its October 2024 content list, growing the existing streaming library with additions like the original series Happiness Is and the film The Man Who Loved UFOs, as well as fan-favorites like American Ninja Warrior Season 14 and Seasons 10 and 11 of Ghost Hunters.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11
Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: “Deploying the latest technology, paranormal investigators scare up the truth about spirits, hauntings and other eerie supernatural phenomena.”
Happiness Is
Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “Turning forty was meant to be a low-key event for Princess, but when her best friend throws her an unforgettable party, her entire world is shaken up.”
Join or Die
Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18
Type: Licensed Film
Synopsis: “In this feature documentary, follow the half-century story of America’s civic unraveling through the journey of legendary social scientist Robert Putnam.”
The Man Who Loved UFOs
Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: “Inspired by the fascinating story of José de Zer, the intrepid journalist behind the most famous alien sighting stories in the history of Argentine television.”
The Turnaround
Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: “The documentary short tells the story of Philadelphia Phillies’ superfan Jon McCann, who helped inspire an unlikely 2023 standing ovation for Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, which helped turn the team around after hitting a major roadblock.”
Woman of the Hour
Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: “The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game.”
Yintah
Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 18
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: “In this documentary, two Indigenous women and their clans fight to save their land — and history — from being destroyed by an energy company’s pipeline.”
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3
Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: “USA Network’s epic competition series AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR: NINJA VS. NINJA pits top ninjas from the hit “American Ninja Warrior” franchise against each other in a nail-biting head-to-head competition.”
American Ninja Warrior: Season 14
Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: “Contestants push their bodies and minds to the limit as they strive to conquer extreme obstacle courses and achieve ninja glory. Watch all you want.”
What’s leaving this weekend?
Netflix won’t be saying goodbye to any titles this weekend, but it does have a few on the chopping block before October ends.
Leaving 10/21/24
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Leaving 10/26/24
Wentworth: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 10/31/24
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dark Waters
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Eat Pray Love
Hellboy
Identity Thief
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jumanji
Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3
La La Land
Magic Mike
Magic Mike XXL
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Mr. Deeds
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Wedding Planner
The Young Victoria
World War Z
What was added this week?
Avail. 10/14
Mighty Monsterwheelies — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/15
Abandoned
All American: Homecoming: Season 3
Detroiters: Seasons 1-2
Comedy Revenge — NETFLIX SERIES
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 10/16
Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
I AM A KILLER: Season 5 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Justice — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Selma
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap
Avail. 10/17
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance — NETFLIX ANIME
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Outside — NETFLIX FILM
The Shadow Strays — NETFLIX FILM