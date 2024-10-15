Blockbuster action movies, romantic Netflix Originals and family-friendly favorites are battling for the No. 1 spot on Netflix right now. There’s also a true crime documentary that fans of the Netflix show Monsters will take special interest in.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. Sing

Official Synopsis: “Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Illumination Entertainment”s Sing stars Buster Moon (Academy Award® winner Matthew McConaughey), a dapper koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal—some might even say delusional—optimist who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Now faced with the crumbling of his life”s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world”s greatest singing competition.”

4. The Menendez Brothers

Official Synopsis: “30 years after the murders, the brothers tell their story.”

3. Pixels

Official Synopsis: “When aliens misinterpret video feeds of classic arcade games as a declaration of war, they attack the Earth in the form of the video games.”

2. Lonely Planet

Official Synopsis: “A reclusive novelist (Laura Dern) arrives at a prestigious writer’s retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer’s block. While there, she meets a young man (Liam Hemsworth) — what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.”

1. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Official Synopsis: “The world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.”