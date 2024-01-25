'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Lands Another Big TV Role

Tom Ellis is going from Netflix to Hulu. The Lucifer star has officially landed his next TV gig, sharing the news on his Instagram that he will be joining the second season of drama Tell Me Lies. He expressed his excitement in the caption, noting he couldn't wait for the world to see what creator Meaghan Oppenheimer has created, saying "season 2 is EPIC" with a heart emoji afterward.

According to an exclusive from Deadline, Ellis has been cast as Baird College professor Oliver in a series regular role. His tough-love attitude and intimidating presence aren't always well-received by his students. Married to Gabriella Pession's Marianne, Oliver's influence "will have chaotic repercussions" once a main character seeks his approval. Ellis's addition to Tell Me Lies was only just a matter of time, as he married Oppenheimer in 2019. The two welcomed their first child together in November 2023.

Tell Me Lies is only the latest project Tom Ellis is working on. He can next be seen in the new Netflix rom-com Players with Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. He is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix adult animated comedy Exploding Kittens, based on the popular tabletop game, mini-series Washington Black, and Hulu's Second Wife with Emma Roberts.

Premiering in 2022, Tell Me Lies stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. The series is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering and centers on the relationship between a college freshman and college junior over the course of eight years. Season 1 received generally positive reviews, with a 70 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A second season of Tell Me Lies has been a long time coming. Hulu renewed the drama back in November 2022, just two months after the premiere. Filming only began a week ago, but the long delay is likely due to the dual Hollywood strikes last year. As of now, a premiere date has yet to be released for Season 2. Since production did just start, it may still be a while. It can be expected that the new season will premiere sometime this year, although it's best to wait for any official confirmation on an estimated premiere date. Hopefully, more news is released soon, but it's going to be exciting to see Tom Ellis in this new role.