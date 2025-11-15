‘Lucifer’ Star Cast in ‘Presumed Innocent’ Season 2

Apple’s Presumed Innocent has cast a Lucifer star.

Deadline reports that Lesley-Ann Brandt rounds out the series regular cast for the second season of the anthology drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Led by Rachel Brosnahan, Season 2 of Presumed Innocent also stars Matthew Rhys, Courtney B. Vance, Fiona Shaw, Jack Reynor, John Magaro, and Michael Hsu Rosen. Presumed Innocent is created by David E. Kelley, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. Details on Season 2’s plot are being kept under wraps, but it will be inspired by Jo Murray’s debut legal thriller novel, Dissection of a Murder.

Cr. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021

Premiering in June 2024, Season 1 was led by Jake Gyllenhaal and was based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow. The story centered on a murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The ensemble cast also included Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve.

Brandt is best known for her role as the demon Mazikeen “Maze” on the Fox-turned-Netflix fantasy procedural dramedy Lucifer for all six seasons from 2016 to 2021. Additional credits include Spartacus, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, His, Hers, & Ours, Captain Fall, The Librarians, Single Ladies, A Beautiful Soul, CSI: NY, and Diplomatic Immunity, among others.

It was announced in July 2024 that Presumed Innocent was renewed for a second season, despite being billed as a limited series. The first season received mixed reviews and had a 76% approval rating with an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Presumed Innocent comes from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Kelly serves as showrunner on Season 2 with Erica Lipez. J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bd Robot, while Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelly Productions alongside Lipez and Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason and Brosnahan also serve as executive producers, with Gyllenhaal executive producing under his Nine Stories banner. Scott Turow serves as co-executive producer.

Additional information on Presumed Innocent Season 2 has not been released, but with the series regular cast officially locked in, it shouldn’t be long until it’s revealed who will be joining as a recurring character. And the premiere date, or at the very least, production start date, shouldn’t be too long behind. Season 1 of Presumed Innocent is streaming now on Apple TV.