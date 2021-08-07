'Lucifer' Season 6 Photos Offer Best Look at Final Episodes Yet

Lucifer Season 6 is just weeks away, and fans now had loads of images from this final season. Netflix has released dozens of shots, but for this article, we're sticking with the initial ten the stream dropped alongside the date announcement and first teaser. While they give away some tiny details, fans who've been following the show's news and storyline won't be surprised. The first photos tease a dead character's return, a new actor joining the fray, and, of course, the show's beloved couples getting cozy. Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and the rest of the show's core cast of characters are here, so fans can rest easy knowing the show's regular faces will have plenty to do as Lucifer says goodbye. Scroll through o see the Lucifer Season 6 photos.

Musical Number? (Episode 6) (Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX) Lucifer Season 5 featured a musical episode, but that doesn't mean the show won't return for at least one more number. This shot seems to show Lucifer performing, and we're betting it's another musical life sequence, as opposed to a stage performance.

Dan Returns (Episode 6) (Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX) We've previously covered this photo, as it confirms that Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) is coming back for Season 6. It seems that he's taken the form of a ghost (or another celestial form) to watch over Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). Or, perhaps, he's an imaginary figure in Amenadiel's mind. This would make sense, given Dan inspired Amenadiel to pursue police work, as shown by the angel's attire.

Mystery Man (Episode 5) (Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX) This next image perplexes us a bit. We have no idea who Lucifer and Chloe are looking at in this photo, being as Netflix hasn't credited the actor in it. However, it's assumed he's part of some sort of investigation or caper the couple needs to solve.

Sketchy (Episode 4) (Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX) Lucifer is shown here holding up a doodle that depicts an angel of some sort. Is this a gag of some sort? Is he dealing with the sighting of an angel and that sketch is the (poor) artist rendering? Who knows!

Knocked Down (Episode 4) (Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX) Lucifer just can't catch a break. He's in some sort of rough encounter in this photo, and whatever happened led to him being knocked off his feet. Also the damage to the devil's suit.

Chloe in Peril (Episode 1) (Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX) Walking Dead actor Chris Coy joins the cast, as shown in this image. He plays a villain, we presume, due to him holding Chloe hostage in the first episode of the season.

Carol Steps Up (Episode 1) (Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX) Detective Carol Carbett (Scott Porter) seems to play a bigger role this season. He steps up to help save Chloe in the previously shown Episode 1 scene (or at least we presume that, based on the setting.)

Ella and Carol (Episode 1) (Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX) Carol might also be a romantic interest for Ella (Aimee Garcia), based on how he was introduced in Season 5. In Episode 1, they seem to at least have a chat while on the job.

Eve and Maze (Episode 1) (Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX) Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve (Inbar Lavi) seem more in love than ever in this photo. Will the couple take their relationship to the next level in Season 6?