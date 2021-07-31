✖

Lucifer Season 6 is just a few weeks away, and we already have a confirmed character return. While this dead character showing up in the show's final season has been somewhat of an open secret, it's still an unexpected return for those who haven't been peering through cast interviews in the wake of Season 5, Part 2's release. Ahead lies some Lucifer Season 5 spoilers, as well as a promotional photo that shows off this Season 6 return.

In the first batch of Season 6 images Netflix revealed this week, Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) returns. Dan has been a staple of the DC Comics-based dramedy for all seasons so far, but he suffered a rough death towards the close of Season 5. It was a definite end to the character, but, once Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson heard Netflix had given them one more season, they devised a way to squeeze him back in.

(Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX)

In this Episode 6 photo, Dan is shown in the background of a yard scene as Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), who is now a police officer, takes a woman's statement during an investigation. The way Dan is not directly involved in the action makes us think he's a ghostly figure, watching over Amenadiel. Could he even just be a guiding vision in Amenadiel's head — a la Harry Morgan on Dexter? We'll have to wait to see what happens to Dan's spirit in Season 6. With heaven and hell always in play for the Lucifer universe and Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) new role as God, there's truly no telling.

As noted, Lucifer fans who've kept up with all Season 6 updates will know Alejandro, himself, had already spoiled his return in an Entertainment Tonight interview. "It's definitely not the last you're going to see of Dan. It could be through flashbacks, it could be through trying to decide what's going on," he said. "The thing with guilt is that there really is no one who can help you. You have to help you. I think a lot of what happens with Dan is really just lost introspectively within himself trying to figure out his own demons, so to speak, and why things happened to him the way they did because it happened so abruptly. That's what you'll find. You'll find there is no help other than you helping yourself, basically.

"I was on set a little bit in Season 6, so he's definitely coming back, just not the way everyone thinks he's coming back." The actor, 45, also elaborated on how the unexpected Season 6 renewal derailed how things were initially going to end for Dan during an Entertainment Weekly interview.

"So a couple of days before we even ended the season, it was like, 'Hey, Netflix changed their mind. You've got one more season.' I'm like, 'What? We just killed me. What the heck?'" Alejandro said. "But you know, Joe and Ildy immediately approached me with, 'Hey, it's not the end, and it doesn't have to be for you either, because we know how to do this in a respectful way that is not going to lower the quality of storytelling that we've already established in the beginning.' And of course, I wanted to be there till the very end. We started this process in Vancouver, and we're ending in L.A., and I want to be part of the whole thing. And luckily, they wanted me to be part of it as well. So we figured out a pretty interesting way to bring him back in some capacity."

He added, "Season 5 was Dan's [ending], really. That's a journey. And like I said, he is back in some capacity, not the way you expect it, but he's there. He's part of the world."

Lucifer Season 6 will premiere Sept. 10 on Netflix. In the meantime, all past episodes of Lucifer are available to binge on Netflix. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg.