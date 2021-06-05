'Lucifer' Season 5 Death Leaves Fans Irritated and Underwhelmed
Lucifer isn't exactly the most brutal show when it comes to killing off characters, but Season 5, Part 2, saw a few characters die. One was an absolutely massive character death, but another was a supporting player. While fans were moved by the big death of the season, the minor character's departure did not sit well with some fans. They flocked to Reddit to discuss the controversial killing, which many thought was underwhelming. Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 5, Part 2.
In Season 5, Episode 14, "Nothing Lasts Forever," Remiel (Vinessa Vidotto) dies. We learn Lucifer Morningstars' twin brother Michael (both played by Tom Ellis) killed her after learning she was spying on Lucifer's behalf. It's a sudden move that came out of nowhere, and many fans weren't pleased. While Remi's appearances on the series are limited, she is a big deal in the show's lore. She's a beloved sibling to Lucifer and Amenedial (D.B. Woodside) and her death should have sent them reeling, whether it came in the midst of a familial war or not.
"Anyone else sad that (Remi) died," Reddit user Erit Luxx wrote. "She was so badass and finally was on Lucifer's side. Her sendoff seemed so underwhelming. And also she was supposedly Amenadiel's closest sister. Considering that fact, Amenadiel didn't even grieve her that much." Scroll through to see Reddit's discussion on the topic, as well as some tweets on the death.
"i hate how the other angels were like: oh Remiel died?" one user replied. "'Someone that was a fellow angel that got killed by Michael? Whatever, i’m still gonna support Michael even though he killed one of us.'"
not remy too... they just keep killing off all the side characters huh pic.twitter.com/LVcGsTi9DG— emma 🍭 (@excalibhr) May 28, 2021
"Ikr? Angels were kinda stupid," another user echoed. "They were literally ready to support a murderer but not Lucifer. What was it that Lucifer did was so bad? He was cast out for rebelling against God but it was made pretty clear in the retirement party that God forgave Lucifer. So what was their beef with him?"prevnext
"It kinda irked me off how no one cared about her death tbh," another person wrote, adding, "I chalk that has a COVID RUSH JOB kind of a thing, but she deserved a lot more." (There's no word on if pandemic production restrictions caused changes to Remi's story.)prevnext
pls i was so mad i loved remy— jadeᵏ ☂︎ (@coopersjake) June 1, 2021
"Yeah I think the off-screen death was a weird decision," yet another Lucifer viewer added. "there should have been like a 5 minute fight scene with her and Michael where she escapes at the last second but it's too late."prevnext
Slide 5
I was like wtf????? She CAN’T BE GONE????!!!!— Alicia 💛💛 (@AliciaKeaton3) May 29, 2021
"yea RIP remiel she was OG she died a warrior!!" a Remi fan wrote. "I love her very underrated character for sure."prevnext
Slide 6
Lucifer handing out second chances but my bitch Remi ain't get a second chance. FUCK MICHAEL. #LuciferSeason5B #Lucifer pic.twitter.com/6FbMz0UPxP— Trey 🐒 (@THEOnIyNonya) June 4, 2021
"She was the first/early angelic casualty. Her death marked the beginning of the actual battle," one less critical viewer wrote. "Think of it like this. Lucifer and Michael's showdown in Lux was that of two leaders having one last attempt at peaceful resolution. I can't think of any other situation in the entire world that has any more pressure and consequenses than actual angels deciding who gets to be God, can you? She was a front line scout on the battlefield, and you certainly can't stop a war when the other side is trying to kill you. It was the first shot. I know it sucks, and it doesn't seem fair, but nothing's fair in love and war, and this was amazing storytelling."prev