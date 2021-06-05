'Lucifer' Season 5 Death Leaves Fans Irritated and Underwhelmed

Lucifer isn't exactly the most brutal show when it comes to killing off characters, but Season 5, Part 2, saw a few characters die. One was an absolutely massive character death, but another was a supporting player. While fans were moved by the big death of the season, the minor character's departure did not sit well with some fans. They flocked to Reddit to discuss the controversial killing, which many thought was underwhelming. Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 5, Part 2.

In Season 5, Episode 14, "Nothing Lasts Forever," Remiel (Vinessa Vidotto) dies. We learn Lucifer Morningstars' twin brother Michael (both played by Tom Ellis) killed her after learning she was spying on Lucifer's behalf. It's a sudden move that came out of nowhere, and many fans weren't pleased. While Remi's appearances on the series are limited, she is a big deal in the show's lore. She's a beloved sibling to Lucifer and Amenedial (D.B. Woodside) and her death should have sent them reeling, whether it came in the midst of a familial war or not.

"Anyone else sad that (Remi) died," Reddit user Erit Luxx wrote. "She was so badass and finally was on Lucifer's side. Her sendoff seemed so underwhelming. And also she was supposedly Amenadiel's closest sister. Considering that fact, Amenadiel didn't even grieve her that much." Scroll through to see Reddit's discussion on the topic, as well as some tweets on the death.