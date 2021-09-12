‘Lucifer’ Season 1 Character Returns During Final Episodes

Lucifer Season 6 welcomes back a friendly face from Season 1, in what is a delightful callback. While this cameo was spoiled in the teaser for the Netflix dramedy’s final season, it was still a treat to see it in its full context when the latest episodes dropped on Friday. Plus, it actually helped set up some themes for Season 6 as a whole. Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 6.

In the very first scene of Season 6, Officer Diggs, played by Matt Corby, returns. That character name might not seem familiar, but he previously appeared in a very important scene. Diggs is the cop we meet in the first scene of the show’s very first episode (“Pilot”). The cop pulls over Lucifer, who is speeding through the streets of Los Angeles in his 1962 C1 Corvette. It’s in this scene that we first get an idea of Lucifer’s swagger, confidence, mystical powers and dark origins.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well obviously you felt the need to exercise your limited powers and punish me for ignoring the speed limit,” Lucifer tells the cop. “It’s OK, I understand. You see I like to punish people, too, to at least, I used to.” Lucifer then compels Officer Diggs to confess his sins and even take a bribe.

In Season 6, Episode 1 (“Nothing Ever Changes Around Here”), Officer Diggs pulls over our devil-turned-God-to-be again. Lucifer is once again distracted about his new role and takes a sip from a flask. The pair recognizes one another, and Officer Diggs thanks Lucifer for freeing his inhibitions during their previous encounter. However, he reveals the bribe money was spent on cocaine, leading to career setbacks and relationship problems. He then asks for another bribe. While the cop is thankful for Lucifer’s advice, Lucifer clearly sees that he actually led the cop down a dark path. This represents Lucifer’s worries about ascending to God’s throne.

This scene was far from the only callback fans will notice in Season 6, a season that we really liked! You can read our thoughts on the new season here, and you can watch all of Lucifer now on Netflix. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more Lucifer coverage!