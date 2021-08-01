'Lucifer' Showrunners Reveal If Chloe Decker Will Die If She Takes off Lilith's Ring

✖

Lucifer fans were thrilled at the end of Season 5 when Chloe Decker (Lauren German) was brought back to life using Lilith's ring after a brief brush with death. However, is her life more fragile than ever now? That's a question that Lucifans have been wondering, and showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have given a definitive answer.

Lilith's ring contains the immortality of Lilith, the mother of Mazikeen (Lesley Ann-Brandt). After Chloe dies, she is sent to heaven, where Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) risks his life to find her. He professes his love to her and places Lilith's ring on Chloe's finger. As a result, Chloe is magically resurrected and free to live on with Lucifer, who miraculously survived the ordeal. But, will Chloe die if she takes off the ring?

(Photo: Netflix)

During Lucifer's Comic-Con@Home Panel, which aired on July 24, the showrunning duo told host Luke Cook (who played a character called Lucifer Morningstar on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) that she will definitely survive if the ring comes off. The ring's power has been used up.

"No she does not (die)," Modrovich said. Henderson added, "We can reveal that it had a certain amount of power, the power was used to bring her back; now, it just looks awesome on her hand."

This will be a big relief for fans, but they did get another morsel of bad news when it comes to the ring. It is a symbol of love between the two characters, but it's not an engagement ring. "It's quite funny that people think that's the engagement," Ellis said during the panel. "It's sort of an engagement because I think Lucifer thought he was going to die so it was kind of like symbolic in that moment, and so it was an engagement/sacrifice."

Henderson added, "When we went through it, we were deciding what finger to put the ring on and everything, we definitely wanted to hit more (of) the metaphor of it all. Like, 'I'm sacrificing myself, but I am giving you my love. So I understand where the confusion comes from. It's not an official engagement, but it is an emotional one."

Lucifer Season 6 premiere on Sept. 10. All past episodes of the show, including those that aired on FOX, are up on Netflix to stream. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg.