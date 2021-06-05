'Lucifer' Engagement Speculation Cleared up by Showrunners

✖

Lucifer fans had a lot to handle in the Season 5 finale, including a possible engagement. Depending on how you read the scene, it appears two of the supernatural Netflix dramedy's main characters might be getting hitched. However, it's not explicitly clarified in the show itself. However, showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson settled the debate with a Q-and-A published via Entertainment Tonight. Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 5, Episode 16, "A Chance at a Happy Ending."

In one of Season 5's biggest moments, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) finally professes his love for Chloe Decker (Lauren German). After being murdered by Michael, Chloe is sent to heaven. Lucifer can't have her die, so he wills himself into heaven, despite knowing he could very well be exterminated for entering. When there, he finally tells Chloe "I love you," and slides his ring — which contains Lilith's immortality — onto her ring finger. Chloe comes back to life and eventually helps a luckily-still-alive Lucifer defeat Michael and become God.

(Photo: Netflix)

While there was no clear word that this was an engagement, ET's Katie Krause pushed Modrovich and Henderson to clarify if that ring gesture was more than just a way of resurrecting Chloe. Modrovich said, "I mean, it's a gesture of love." Henderson added, "Our thinking is, we just, we love the symbolism. But it's much more just about the gesture of love and the idea of saying I love you, while also having the absolute perfect metaphor within that."

Krause presses them on the deliberate placement of the ring on Chloe's ring finger. While they note they did intentionally stick on that particular finger, it wasn't meant to signify that wedding bells would be ringing. Henderson said, "It was intent. We're not saying they're engaged. We are saying that it was very intentional as a metaphor."

Krause then asked if Lucifer Season 6 would then feature an engagement between everyone's favorite devil and detective. The duo dodged, with Modrovich saying, "... as far as an engagement goes… you have to just tune in and see. I can't answer that one."

So, while it does not appear that Lucifer and Chloe are engaged just yet, don't be surprised if one of them proposes in Season 6. There's no release date for Season 6 yet, but it's expected to start streaming on Netflix in either late 2021 or in 2022. All past episodes of Lucifer, including those that originally aired on FOX, are streaming there now.