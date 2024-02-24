'Love & Hip Hop New York' Is Adding 2 Seasons to Netflix

The original Love & Hip Hop is coming to Netflix. The first two seasons of Love & Hip Hop New York will be dropping on the streamer on Mar. 18. As the original installment of the VH1 reality franchise, Love & Hip Hop New York premiered in 2011 and ran for 10 seasons, ending in March 2020. It chronicles the lives of several people in New York City and surrounding areas involved with hip-hop music. Numerous spinoffs have branched out from the series, including Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Love & Hip Hop New York will be joining Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on Netflix. The first two seasons of the series are currently streaming on the platform. As of now, it's unclear if the rest of New York and Atlanta will be made available on Netflix at a later time. Or if any other Love & Hip Hop series will also be joining. All seasons of New York are streaming on Paramount+, as well as the other Love & Hip Hop shows. There's no indication that it will leave Paramount+ after landing on Netflix.

Although the original Love & Hip Hop is done, the franchise lives on with Atlanta and Miami. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta premiered in 2012 on VH1 but moved to MTV for Season 11, which is currently airing. Love & Hip Hop Miami, meanwhile, premiered in 2018 on VH1 and is currently airing Season 5. The other spinoff, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, premiered in 2014 and ran for six seasons before coming to an end in December 2019. That wasn't always the case, however, as the show's production was suspended due to COVID-19 and never returned. Some cast members did transfer to Miami.

Even though all seasons of Love & Hip Hop New York are streaming on Paramount+, it's going to be great to have the first two seasons streaming on Netflix. It will just be another way to watch Love & Hip Hop. Hopefully, the rest of the series will be made available, but two seasons are definitely better than none. Make sure to watch the first two seasons of Love & Hip Hop New York on Netflix beginning Mar. 18. There's a lot of drama, music, romance, and more.